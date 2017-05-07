Fare thee Well Tracy Quartermaine!

This week GH said farewell to Jane Elliot. She played Tracy Quartermaine for many years an accomplished actor with varied roles, I for one will Miss her! 💋

GH fans know the treachery of the Quartermaine' family, yet the act Tracy is known for was the COLDEST thing I've ever seen - when Tracy refused to give her father his Heart MED's as he lay Begging on the floor - WOW!

& yet when Mr. Q flipped the script on her it was - SWEET - Tracy represented the worst of who "We" all can be:

when we are our own worst enemy, when (as parents) "we" put Things or our 💩 on children or mainly when past 25 "we" Insist -

it is someone else's Fault/Responsibility that "We" don't have or Aren't this, that & a

Third!

As Life oft imitates Art🎭

Yet, she left with her head held high (spoilers!)

The plot twist and the Fan-fare was cool too.

GH did her proud, as well as the Quartermaine Family. I will miss Jane Elliot &

Tracy Q.

So all the Soap, General Hospital or Jane Elliot fans -

What is your favorite memory/scene of the phenomenal Tracy 'Angelica' (LOL) Quartermaine!?

Nope, it Ain't Political 😲