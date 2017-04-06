Newsvine

FULL TRANSCRIPT: President Obama's Sept. 10 speech on Syria - The Washington Post

The more things change!

I was livid when Congress played politics while Our President attempted to speak

Reason to Obstruction & Accountability to Assaud and Friends!

Because Then -

they had were opting to 'Shut-Down' the gubmint (on 😉WINK😉 'Principal,' which "We" know they SOLD long, long time ago) yett then Open It (outside of Rule, Law & Procedure) for 

Photo Op's with Veteran's - left in Harms Way (scheduled tours) by their 'political' ignart ineptitude!

At the time Congress was Objecting to the Kenyan

Putin & Assaud were running this from 2013 Washington Post

FULL TRANSCRIPT: President Obama’s Sept. 10 speech on Syria

They called it a "red line!"

