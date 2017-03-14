I Will Not Be Denied - Hack That!

While attempting to post a comment to this article, I was given THE prompt - Repeatedly

https://plantsmantx.newsvine.com/_news/2017/03/14/37102849-steve-king-blacks-and-hispanics-will-be-fighting-each-other-before-overtaking-whites-in-population-cnnpoliticscom

Yet, I will not be Denied (shout out to my girl Bonnie Raitt😍)

So Here for 'all' the Congressmen who have so much Inappropriate, Unconstitutional Judgmental 😵 to say:

"Reports that two Supreme Court Justices have attended seminars sponsored by the energy giant and conservative bankroller Koch Industries has sparked a mild debate over judicial ethics."

http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2010/10/20/scalia-thomas-koch-industries_n_769843.html

'Ethics' - we don't need no stinking 'ethics'

"Ryan, Cantor, and Martinez are hardly unique – previous attendees include governors (Christie, Perry, McDonnell), senators (Cornyn, DeMint), notable Republican media personalities (Limbaugh, Beck), and even sitting Supreme Court justices (Scalia, Thomas)."

http://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/ryan-cantor-secretly-spoke-koch-br

"When the City of Kenosha, Wisconsin, was preparing to formally petition Congress to take the necessary actions to get corporate money out of politics and to restore grassroots democracy, the congressman who represents the community was meeting secretly with the Koch brothers to plot election strategies and policy agendas."

http://billmoyers.com/2013/08/22/paul-ryans-choice-constituents-or-koch-brothers/

"How's that for the irony:" of the "Quid Pro Quo" Justice Roberts couldn't see in "Citizen's United" from concentrating on the Black's - North vs South discrimination within the 'Ratifications' of our manipulatable Voters' Rights 😀

**you know the Only time (other than this inflammatory ole time Bias) "We" "Black's" & "Hispanic's"

seemingly MATTER to the Confederacy - oops tea party Conservatives🐑💩

In relation to this 'Simpleton' - the last time one of these Yahoo's spoke

"Rape babies" could "self-abort"

& the South of France was a political difference of a conscientiously philosophical Kind -

that took one man to the Supreme Court, yet had another (while running for president) 'Sharing' his Draft Dodger snap shots, but he would have in a WMD Snipe Hunt minute

sent yours on a Republican Pentagon Fundraiser!

STEVE KING DODGED THE VIETNAM WAR DRAFT

"Steve King, Congressman from Iowa’s 4th Congressional District, avoided the Vietnam War draft in 1967, 1968 and 1969, the peak years of induction into the army during that war. In those days, avoiding the draft was commonly known as draft dodging.

Documents obtained from the National Archives and Records Administration confirm that Congressman King—Selective Service number 13-24-49-88—obtained three student draft deferments during those years, one for each year. Student deferments carried a “2S” designation. Classification records are a matter of public information and are available upon written request. A verification letter from the National Archives regarding Mr. King's classification record can be seen here."

http://www.shelbycountydemocrats.com/blog.asp?bkey=18&Akey=

You gotta be somebody to shake a finger @ me & well, you & that Parasitical Patriot Posse are something, mind, but Finger Shake-able Not so much Judgment - FREE

LOL

Steve "you put that Stone down, better yet give "It" back to those lil Koch's boys!"

ROFLMAO😱 - Proceeding Governor's are - Priceless, Tacky yet Priceless😒