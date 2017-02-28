Newsvine

V-1797921

About Norhing on Earth consumes a man more quickly than the passion of resentment. Articles: 54 Seeds: 241 Comments: 8708 Since: May 2010

Trump says Obama is behind protests against him

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by V-1797921 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONUSA Today
Seeded on Tue Feb 28, 2017 8:21 AM
Discuss:

Correct me, yet the Man who Blow up the economy, started a Faux War, stripped the people of basic rights:

Freedom of Information

Bankruptcy

Protest

The one who committed War crimes!!!!!!

Apparently He who could not spoken of can Speak again, yet Obama's Fault!

I still say the TWICE Duly Elected almost thrice - LOL

Should sue the Defamer Right outta that too Big for his Lame wanna be competent, yet just a Sex Predator

Oval chair - unless as Whoopie says the real prez Gannon gave him a job that he could plausibly do

Advance Birterism beyond all Usefulness

 

ROFLMAO

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor