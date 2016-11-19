The Song of Lilith!

On Newsvine the GOP War on Women Nation fights the fight

with seeds, articles & discourse, yet "We" the people -

young & old, male & female along with the shades of hue, as well as those 'we' love have come under siege!

"We" know it is "Siege" because (they who sought it) told/tell us so.

When I hear the nonsense, see the Cabinet of White Collar criminals or reflect upon the presidency of Barack Obama, I know the feeling & ask

"Why didn't you (God) put a Zipper in this thang!?"

as then @ least, I would not have to be associated with - THEM!

Still wrapping my mind around the 'All' that Reagan did (& got away with), who Gary Webb was (should be a 'Gary Webb' day (read "Dark Allience), along with Ex-FBI Agent John O'Neill (see PBS "The Man who Knew) while digesting the words of

Justice Roberts statement:

"It's (discrimination) in the North too so.." (thus back-handing) Voter Rights Struggles

& now this Dog Whistled, unConstitutional drivel being spat by a man (who though privileged) purports business success - on a method most despised (everyday joes/Jane's would rather cut off an appendage then file for bankruptcy) which usually cost money - not spew money at cha like an ATM & who joked (inappropriate) about his "gorgeous" daughter & hot 'mic'ed his 'predatory' peccadillos - for which I asked (& have yet to receive an answer)

"How Does One Hold Their Nose Where Sexual Assault & Abuse Are Concerned!?"

Like most, I AM Tired of the same arguments, actions & inhumanity!

I got so mad driving my (Autistic) grandson around while listening to the car radio. He would be boopin to stuff (loves music - the beat & such) he had no idea about the words & thus meaning (you see the children)

& I'd had ENOUGH -

the Ode to the Stripper (make it rain crap), the B's & Hoe's along with the Put upon being labeled "disloyal" - ENOUGH!

I got home & called one of my friends - hostile & professed to say that

"I'm gonna write a Rap song!" She laughed, told me that I was "crazy!" I got off the phone & composed a little diddy -

"Waste of a Panty Shield."

Some say put it on YouTube or whatever, but they ask too much (ole foggy w/tech problems😵😲😅) & you could get 💲 for it - though Most interesting - alas I can't share it, sorry thought I could (if you wanna hear it contact me through email here & I can then try to send via email & it is poorman ©)

Encompasses them all -

degrading lyrics ("laughing while you sing degrading me")

Republican's attempting to "decriminalize" rape on the backs of abortion, while claiming to be doing "Nothing" @ $160,000 ought a year ("now why ya wanna sit around redefining the 'rape' of me")

http://www.politicususa.com/2013/08/06/republicans-seek-decriminalize-rape-crimes-women.html

Inability to recognize the 'Queen's we are because ("why you wouldn't know a queen dealt with a pair of jacks, you tiny-asinine lil a🎉🎉 hat, you're just a joker running 'round in baggy pants - now go be a waste of a panty shield")

& as

("we don't make the babies by ourselves, why you wanna 'whine about supporting them!?")

furthermore ("it ain't cha body or YOUR CHOICE - so We say with our Voice")

Especially like "we're sugar & spice everything nice" (written with a sly smile)

As "They" have purported to own the World over us - "its a man's world", be the protectors of us while -

"they" wish us back into kitchens, bedrooms & our most 'othered' wet dream fantasy spot/status

of behind them - walking!

Amazon Society (well over do - IMO - sorry Mrs. Clinton) or @ the very least 'Chiraq' um 4 real (movie by Spike Lee though, my thoughts for decades) & I advise an investment in batteries - for the Long Haul!

As Lilith was the First woman created for Adam - who fleed the insanity & preferred a 'cursed' life instead!

The Bible makes little reference (unless referring to an unclean thing), yet Gnostic "The NagHammadi Libray" (which also has the disciple Mary's scriptures @ least what was left after being found buried in the desert in 1940's) references her has being the first woman, who flees Adam & the eternal male/female fights & (also she was not about the submit submissiveness of the missionary position) struggles

& it is high (past) time the Women of America (& beyond) sang her song!

Congress "decriminalization of rape," No Equal Pay, everybody & their brother (Catholic & other churches) in your (group & individual) underwear telling you in the 21st century to "stay in YOUR Place," which they then unconstitutionally point cha to! The Pope saying - like the disciples after Mary said "he has risen" many stones, no compassion - no women, the former human turned Saint had spoken & the church with the goody stash (could feed starving children a billion times over) said Amen!

& Fellas' not man hater or shade of any sort - just prefer a real one to one who keeps his Pinocchio/Peter Pan (Halloween) costume on - all year long - esp. "Those" who believe a controlling pervert when he brands himself a 'star' & attempts to justify sexual assault or lets a disruptive Congress take home their money while plotting to "decriminalize" rape!

💋Smooches!

& Ladies -

If they (unconsented) try to put their mittens on your 🐈Kittens🐈

Tell um Loud & Pride

"you will pull back a nub" & then send um to the Hospital -

to have their gonads removed via Tonsillectomy!"

or like my favorite 'King of the Hill' episode when Bobby took the women's self-defense class (& started kicking below the belt)

"I don't know you, you can't have my purse grab my pu🐈🐈y!"

✌ because 🗽's (per them) a 🐩itch too🍻cheers!

Maybe one of the brave Stepford Wives of Purity can answer my question - if they Dare -

"How Does One Hold Their Nose Where Sexual Assault & Abuse Are Concerned!?"