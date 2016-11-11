Getting on a plane (my first EVER plane ride) two days after my 25th birthday very scared, but also determined because (LOL) Uncle Sam wouldn't care about nor be understanding of my fear of flying

& frankly, I didn't even think about that - so when I did - Whoa!

Leaving my girls for such a long period (Basic & AIT back-to-back) was hard, but they were Proud "my mom the soldier" & they Love MRE's (Meals Ready to Eat military version of space food, yet not so much the PT as discipline - the dying cockroach was not their friend, they preferred a spanking & that's when I knew

PT was good😘

It was exciting & frightening, I was apprehensive (also had to Gain 1lb - Harder than you may think & many, many Strawberry Milk Shakes😅)

Esprit de corps - in the military is MUCH MORE than lip service! The military isn't perfect, yet Yogi Berra said it best regarding perfection:

"If the world were perfect, it wouldn't be."

So again to All the Veteran's out there -

Thank you for your service & Happy Veteran's Day To Ya!

& to All the Military family members - you, as well

as

You Also Serve that stay home & keep the home fires burning!🗽