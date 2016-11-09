Regarding Last Night!

* this was my post on a site after reviewing article:

Sorry Americans, you’re just not our type

Thinking of moving to Canada to escape President Trump? Odds are you’re not educated, young or employable enough to get in.

By Jason Markusoff, Macleans Magazine (Canada), November 4, 2016

& regarding comment on "Hillary Clinton Conceded" -

As bad as that is, I am glad she did. The victory laps have begun, yet WORK must begin & how much Hope do you have from people who Obstructed Change on the Humbug of Skin (esp. in the 21st century) because it still comes down to some basic facts:

The Republicans had 8 years & lost, didn’t do it well or graciously, but gripped & whined, *itched & moaned. Refused to do ANYTHING but shore up the White Collar, War and many other criminals that Bushonomics made!

Bernie went establishment to beat the establishment, yet that move didn’t help McCain and it certainly didn’t help Hillary (yet for those going after her – NOTHING would) apparently!

Listen to cringe-worthy try to reassure “those people” there will be a place at his table – like Reagan before him, witch hunts in Salem, Nicea an agnostics!

Thanks Buzz, I needed the ironically cheeky levity of Canadian’s – right now, yet since the birth of the Nation (for good or ill) none have fleed from the/a fight, not Crispus Attucks’ (the first to die in Revolutionary War) or Sitting Bull (making the best in a Buffalo Bill’s Wild West show with dignity/pride) the only people who refuse to bend or compromise (in the face of change or the people’s voice) are Losers

& “We” (collectively cuz the economic circumstances of 2008 through now is (IMHO) on us ‘All’) –

whenever bravado is through! (Which "We" know from 2009 secret meetings aside)

Having served my country under a president that I did not vote for or agree with (policy wise) one learns to respect the office & thus the Commander-in-Chief (if you’re an adult & God’s the god of you, again my humble opinion – only) so apparently principled people held their noses & voted (or so they presently say)

& in our democracy, once done – baring unforeseen’s, it can not be undone (for at least four years) & those are the facts:

Splitters, Haters & gullible ‘angry’ hoards have bullied & spoken, but like with Bushes economic policies & serveral “Do Nothing, for the Nero Congress” later

Talk is cheap & BS has already cost us enough across the board & as a Common Sense American, it’s

“Put up or Shut up” &/or in four years if neither is done,

Get out the way because the past reflections of trickle down, Reagan angst or who exactly is making America less then great just might cyclically come back around to Karmically in the arrogant a**es again – “fiscally responsible job creators” 8 years Bush, the 8 years donor Nothing

PROVE IT!;-)