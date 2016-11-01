The Man who Knew vs the man who Knew Not!

The febbie's have a long history of hunting "Commies" that aren't there & letting "commies" that are -

leave millions to their jaded sons to play at building a lil fiefdom!

The FBI who had a chance to trail the money & learn the true identity & nature of Osama Bin Laden's part in Middle Eastern terrorism, but chose to concentrate on petty personality & procedural issues -

that's Right New Yorkers -

if not for the incompetent & internal lame-ness of the FBI

9/11 may have been avoided, so consider that when you consider suing the Saudi's!

"For six years John O'Neill was the FBI's leading expert on All Qaeda. He warned of its reach. He warned of its threat to the U.S. But, to the people at FBI headquarters, O'Neill was too much of a maverick..."

http://www.pbs.org/wgbh/pages/frontline/shows/knew/

As for this new self-serving Republican soooo called scandal

How does Anthony Weiner's Sex problems relate!?

Apparently from March to July although the case re: the pervert's behaviour stems from September, 2016 re: 15 year old!

Yep, quite confusing.

http://www.cnn.com/2016/07/05/politics/fbi-director-doesnt-recommend-charges-against-hillary-clinton/index.html

&

A lap top confiscated a few weeks ago from a situation reported in August or September

http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/30/politics/clinton-emails-fbi-abedin/index.html

Yet, how does any of it change the narrative about the similar/same actions etc. by the Republican Parties candidate!?

Nothing has changed re: the incompetence of their candidate, the lack of anything presidential about him save for the Mentality (shared by crazy patriots for Putiry LOL) that has also governed the Lame Congresses' under the Twice Duly Elected President Obama,

which is unconstitutional!

Expecting the President to lamely give control to Congress is/was sooo laughable & them MAD because

"the Water Boy" approach fell flat & how did that 'one-term' - millions spent - by Mitchy McConnell's pledge work

LOL!

Go somewhere & become "fiscally responsible!"😱

As none have forgotten the wasted tax dollars for

Operation Petticoat (turned Fast & Furious), the IRS investigating the many super PACs of conservatism made by Citizens United (which was their JOBS not some politically personal issue), Benghazi (which Congress is Responsible for by stripping the security budgets of Embassies/Consulates - actually for the Petty premise they placed on IRS) & the many pervert conversations regarding redefining Rape and forcing women to Have Rapist babies paid for @ the people's expense!

DO they really think a made up scandal 😵 is gonna work anymore so then dissing the Republicans Healthcare initiative by calling it Obamacare @ least

cuz if the plan stinks -

the Stench would be theirs!

Hillary Clinton was Sec. of State, yet the email server issue was completed by FBI in July after months of reviewing documents so trying to get a second bite (double jepordy) at the apple because you don't like someone (or Republicans don't😝) is lame as a Koch brother spreading dirty inherited Commie money, yet feigning a love of our country through attempts at (Re)Segregation!

Duplicity & Deciet is all the bigot party brings to the table, along with the Unconstitutional elements of a past they long for & love

Bullying!