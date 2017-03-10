The Duplicity of it 'All!'

The facts Speak for - themselves!

The Republicans met in secret in January of 2009, prior to policy or a 'Day 1' meeting -Officially - with the duly (both Popular & Electoral - VOTES) elected President Barack Obama.

President Obama made it CLEAR -

the plan (federal health care) was for ACA to bring 'All' branches of government to the table for

"The People," which was LONG Past Due.

The Republican's at the time were busy CYA-ing regarding their "Fiscal Irresponsibilities" allowing

Business, Real Estate & the Banks "Free" reign (based solely on donor theories)

Yet, the FACTS do not change!

The attempts to distance themselves (Republican's) from the less then stellar acts is LAUGHABLE, along with the 'Heritage' distancing elements of ACA!

Ted Kennedy & former Gov. Romney made for Massachusetts what our former President sought to expand for our nation.

The skirting away from his declarations of where he got the bones of ACA aside, the FACTS remain

the Republican's refused to show up & on tawdry politics & philosophies (that were/are so Richly Un-Constitutional!)

Semantics, duplicity & deceit are part of (certain) politics & Evangelical philosophies, yet they are not things

'One' can gloat about.

President Obama chose well & 'all' the party of purported Purity had to do was Show Up, yet stoopid is as stoopid does -

so busy trying to undermine the Black Messiah (also a theory of Some) they didn't plan for the next election (had Donor sponsored "One-Terming" in the right-wing waiting room) & being able to Show (let alone Prove) they gave a Damn regarding the American public that they/their policies/politics had just left broke

&

'BROKEN' -

because they were too busy playing to the base elements of Bigotry.

"We" all left the President (then) to their machinations' which were:

Illegitimate via alleged Kenyan birth

Muslim via his name 'alone'

& well his one-drop-ness, which apparently in the 21st Century is as relevant today as when interloper's

Cooked it up!

The healthcare initiative was in part the Republican "Heritage Foundation Plan" as it certainly was based upon the plan that Sen. Kennedy & Romney made for the State of MA!

They are 'All' duplicitous that took the 'People's' money the last 8 years for doing "Nothing" & the peoples healthcare was one of the

Notorious Nothings! So, no the Republicans don't get a pass for being the lynch-pin in it

"Not being the Best it could have been" - It is 'All' on them!

If there’s one thing conservatives might hate more than Obamacare, it’s hearing that Obamacare springs from Republican ideas. The Heritage Foundation, the granddaddy of the right-wing think tanks, fumed when President Barack Obama said it was the source of the concept of the health insurance marketplaces where people could shop for the best deal.

http://www.politifact.com/punditfact/statements/2013/nov/15/ellen-qualls/aca-gop-health-care-plan-1993/

Every American has heard the term “Obamacare.” Obamacare refers to what is more formally known as the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, or the “ACA,” which was passed by Congress in March 2010. The Supreme Court recently affirmed the constitutionality of the ACA by a vote of 5-4. The term “Romneycare” generally refers to the health reform plan in Massachusetts, passed in 2006, while Mitt Romney was governor. Before delving into a comparison of Obamacare and Romneycare, one important distinction must be made: the ACA is a federal statute affecting every citizen of the United States while Romney’s 2006 Massachusetts legislation only affects citizens of that state.

http://www.huffingtonpost.com/brad-burd/obamacare-romneycare_b_1956075.html

The distinctions made in both seeded articles are as Minimal as those the Republican's use, but after 8 years of their duplicity, unprofessional & treasonous behaviour/actions & Repeal excuses & yet

"We" know the 'All' they serve & it isn't the Us - they purportedly work for!